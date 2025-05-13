Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 54.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.25% to Rs 424.53 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 54.09% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 424.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.84% to Rs 46.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 1720.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1559.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

424.53419.301720.361559.3710.9913.7411.3012.5235.4148.24153.38158.4213.0727.3962.1180.909.4320.5446.0661.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News