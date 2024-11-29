Artson Engg CFO Siva Rama Krishna Kambhampati resigns

Artson Engineering announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Siva Rama Krishna Kambhampati, has tendered his resignation to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 3 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 35.2% to Rs 19.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Artson Engineering rose 1.55% to Rs 177 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News