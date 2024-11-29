Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 64.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 64.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 317.10 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 64.90% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 317.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 251.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales317.10251.92 26 OPM %62.7259.88 -PBDT74.3646.93 58 PBT69.2842.05 65 NP52.0131.54 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Back from Delhi, Shinde heads to village; Mahayuti meet likely on Dec 1

Bharti Airtel stock soars 6%, logs sharpest intra-day rally in 18 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel push Sensex 750 pts higher to 79,800, Nifty above 24,100

UK crackdown: Employers underpaying migrant workers to face penalties

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story