Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 64.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 317.10 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 64.90% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 317.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 251.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.317.10251.9262.7259.8874.3646.9369.2842.0552.0131.54

