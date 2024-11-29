ITC acquires 100% stake Greenacre Holdings

ITC has acquired the entire share capital (comprising 4,20,60,166 equity shares of Rs 10/- each) of Greenacre Holdings (GHL), an unlisted company, from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company. Consequently, GHL has become a direct WOS of the Company. The acquisition forms part of restructuring within the group.

GHL is engaged in property infrastructure maintenance, and providing engineering, procurement, construction management and project management consultancy services.

