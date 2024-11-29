Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC acquires 100% stake Greenacre Holdings

ITC acquires 100% stake Greenacre Holdings

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITC has acquired the entire share capital (comprising 4,20,60,166 equity shares of Rs 10/- each) of Greenacre Holdings (GHL), an unlisted company, from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company. Consequently, GHL has become a direct WOS of the Company. The acquisition forms part of restructuring within the group.

GHL is engaged in property infrastructure maintenance, and providing engineering, procurement, construction management and project management consultancy services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel push Sensex 750 pts higher to 79,800, Nifty near 24,150

SC stays revival of corruption case against former TN CM Panneerselvam

These 3 Adani Group stocks have zoomed up to 54% in just 3 days

US SEC has indicted Adani, but India's SECI has only given favours: Cong

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story