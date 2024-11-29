Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 49.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 November 2024.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 49.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.31% to Rs.1,005.10. Volumes stood at 7.53 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 32.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.41% to Rs.903.35. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 1433.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 200.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.39% to Rs.18.19. Volumes stood at 346.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd registered volume of 18.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.69% to Rs.1,033.55. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 61.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.04% to Rs.985.90. Volumes stood at 27.89 lakh shares in the last session.

