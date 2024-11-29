Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emaar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 56.19% to Rs 242.56 crore

Net Loss of Emaar India reported to Rs 116.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 155.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 242.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 553.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales242.56553.69 -56 OPM %9.68-0.60 -PBDT-113.05-152.79 26 PBT-116.08-155.34 25 NP-116.08-155.34 25

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

