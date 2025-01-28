Arvind SmartSpaces inks pact for developing mega industrial park in Ahmedabad

Arvind SmartSpaces said that it has signed an agreement to develop large industrial park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat spanning 440 acres with a potential revenue of Rs 1,350 crore.

This mega project, located on NH47, Bavla-Bagodara Road, has been signed under a joint development model with a 70.5% revenue share.

The project is envisaged to be one of the largest industrial parks in Gujarat with end-to-end ecosystem to ensure a thriving environment for industries. The proposed infrastructure includes common effluent treatment plant (CETP), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), labour housing, executive housing, weight bridge, logistics zones, etc.

Kamal Singal, managing director and CEO, Arvind Smartspaces said, We are excited to diversify our horizontal product mix in Ahmedabad and add a large industrial park to our portfolio. With this industrial plotted development, we have further augmented our horizontal portfolio and now have around 77 msf of projects in the Ahmedabad region. Given the healthy performance of the Ahmedabad economy, industrial park development market presents a sustainable and sizeable opportunity, and we remain at the forefront to address it.

Our Business Development initiatives are shaping up well and the cumulative new business development topline potential stands at more than approximately Rs 3,850 crore for the current year to date. We look forward to add projects across our target markets of MMR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in the coming quarters.

Arvind SmartSpaces is a real estate development company. With approximately 78 million square feet of real estate development across the country, the company is focused on delivering real estate solutions that add value to the lives of its customers and is fast emerging as a leading corporate real estate player in the country. The company has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore and Pune.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 40.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 265.46% to Rs 265.58 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 3.58% to end at Rs 679.65 on Monday, 27 January 2025.

