Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI stands at 267

The AQI is expected to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' categories in the coming days

Air quality remained 'poor' in most parts of Delhi, with some areas witnessing 'very poor' air quality. (Photo: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 267, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). This marked a slight increase from the AQI of 247 on Monday. The AQI, along with the temperature, keeps fluctuating in the national capital. Notably, Delhi had briefly seen an improvement in air quality, reaching the 'moderate' category on January 25 and 26.  Safar categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to severe respiratory illnesses.  Delhi's weather forecast  On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed a light layer of fog, with a rise in temperature expected to bring some relief from the ongoing cold weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog conditions for the national capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 24 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. No specific warning has been issued by the IMD regarding Delhi’s weather.  AQI across Delhi  Air quality remained 'poor' in most parts of Delhi, with some areas witnessing 'very poor' air quality.  Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar at 313, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI of 297. Air quality was better in the outskirts of the national capital.  Delhi pollution: air quality forecast  The AQI is expected to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' categories in the coming days. It is likely to fall into the 'very poor' category from January 29 to 30, 2025, and remain between 'poor' and 'very poor' levels over the next six days. 
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

