Sadhana Nitro Chem completes acquisition of Calchem Industries (India)

Sadhana Nitro Chem (SNCL) has completed the acquisition of Calchem Industries (India) along with the plant, land and machinery at Roha that is adjacent to SNCL's current factory.

The payment of the requisite consideration, as approved by the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has been duly completed.

Pursuant to this acquisition, Calchem Industries (India) is now a subsidiary of SNCL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News