Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 18.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.83% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Capital Markets rose 18.73% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.83% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.4320.7975.4637.338.587.428.537.396.725.66

