Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.98% to Rs 113.23 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.23120.439.0710.14-2.42-1.53-11.12-10.49-12.42-11.09

