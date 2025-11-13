Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 800.79 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 99.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 800.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 970.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.800.79970.7713.4714.8370.75109.830.4955.800.37136.12

