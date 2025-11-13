AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 27.44 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.4425.380.691.340.160.160.110.150.110.11

