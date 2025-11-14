Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 117.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 952.50 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 117.93% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 952.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 604.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.952.50604.1013.7210.61113.3855.2581.2235.5796.6144.33

