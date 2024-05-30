Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 71.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 71.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 440.08 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 71.47% to Rs 68.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 440.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.28% to Rs 287.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 2653.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1830.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales440.08696.20 -37 2653.811830.85 45 OPM %11.008.49 -9.289.43 - PBDT34.3761.68 -44 238.26194.37 23 PBT13.3942.31 -68 159.63121.81 31 NP68.5239.96 71 287.00117.01 145

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

