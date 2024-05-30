Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 71.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 440.08 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 71.47% to Rs 68.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 440.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.28% to Rs 287.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 2653.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1830.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News