Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 237.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 237.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 237.12% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.80% to Rs 39.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.215.54 -6 25.3424.93 2 OPM %-41.84-47.11 --15.11-14.48 - PBDT4.602.80 64 24.1829.95 -19 PBT4.302.62 64 23.3229.18 -20 NP7.722.29 237 39.0328.12 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.78% in the December 2023 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Andrew Yule &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story