Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 84.19% to Rs 54.41 crore

Net loss of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 84.19% to Rs 54.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 344.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.41344.15 -84 OPM %-21.569.68 -PBDT-7.3937.65 PL PBT-10.4935.38 PL NP-7.5527.35 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

