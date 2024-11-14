Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.304.50 -27 OPM %-166.9716.00 -PBDT-23.30-11.80 -97 PBT-23.86-12.29 -94 NP-23.86-12.29 -94

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

