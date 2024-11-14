Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 19.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 260.25 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 19.13% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 260.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.260.25184.8114.4320.2857.9250.2243.4535.7932.1426.98

