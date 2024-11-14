Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 19.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 260.25 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 19.13% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 260.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales260.25184.81 41 OPM %14.4320.28 -PBDT57.9250.22 15 PBT43.4535.79 21 NP32.1426.98 19

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

