Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 8.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 161.19 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 8.97% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 161.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.19144.4612.4112.0011.4910.438.177.198.027.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News