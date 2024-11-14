Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 8.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 8.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 161.19 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 8.97% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 161.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.19144.46 12 OPM %12.4112.00 -PBDT11.4910.43 10 PBT8.177.19 14 NP8.027.36 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Glenmark among 1,181 to post earnings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Brokerages mixed on Eicher Motors after Q2 results; stock jumps 8%

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story