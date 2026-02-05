Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 215.23% to Rs 7.66 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 215.23% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.662.4314.10-900.821.08-24.961.04-24.970.12-19.41

