Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 215.23% to Rs 7.66 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 215.23% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.662.43 215 OPM %14.10-900.82 -PBDT1.08-24.96 LP PBT1.04-24.97 LP NP0.12-19.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Harshil Agrotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Spright Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.31% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story