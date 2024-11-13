Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 168.40% to Rs 17.07 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 125.00% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 168.40% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.076.3684.4879.4012.844.9812.834.979.274.12

