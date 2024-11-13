Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 47.06% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.950.30 10217 OPM %0.9776.67 -PBDT0.690.48 44 PBT0.680.46 48 NP0.500.34 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Canada moves to end labour disputes at ports citing economic damage

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story