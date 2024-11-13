Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 47.06% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10216.67% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.950.300.9776.670.690.480.680.460.500.34

