Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 21.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 35.48 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 21.47% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.57% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.04% to Rs 129.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

35.4835.67129.10176.951.4914.499.608.652.494.2414.0511.732.314.169.727.812.453.127.446.12

