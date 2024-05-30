Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 21.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 21.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 35.48 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 21.47% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.57% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.04% to Rs 129.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.4835.67 -1 129.10176.95 -27 OPM %1.4914.49 -9.608.65 - PBDT2.494.24 -41 14.0511.73 20 PBT2.314.16 -44 9.727.81 24 NP2.453.12 -21 7.446.12 22

