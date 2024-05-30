Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.15% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net Loss of Modern Denim reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.15% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.15% to Rs 25.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.798.45 -55 25.0439.84 -37 OPM %-37.47-8.40 --18.010 - PBDT-1.34-0.48 -179 -4.430.35 PL PBT-1.56-0.71 -120 -5.34-0.58 -821 NP-1.56-0.71 -120 -5.34-0.58 -821

