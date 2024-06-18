Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland announces change in ratio of GDRs

Ashok Leyland announces change in ratio of GDRs

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ashok Leyland announced that effective 17 June 2024, the ratio between the GDRs and Shares of the Company has been changed from 60 : 1 (One GDR equivalent to 60 underlying shares) to 1:1 (One GDR is equivalent to One underlying share).

Accordingly, 59 new GDR(s) were issued by the Depositary for every 1 existing GDR held by the GDR holder(s) on the GDR Record Date viz., 10 June 2024 in line with the new ratio.

Consequent to the above ratio change, the total number of GDRs stands increased from 5,881,169 to 352,870,140.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It shall be noted that there is no change to the underlying shares / equity share capital of the Company, due to the ratio change of the GDRs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashok Leyland gains after Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 580 cr

Ashok Leyland arm allots CCPS to Gandaraditya Chola

Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 0.62%

Ashok Leyland records sales 22,866 commercial vehicle units in March'24

Ashok Leyland gains after auto sales rise by 10% YoY in April

Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 3-Month High

Jnk India sizzles after bagging order from Reliance Inds

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Piramal Capital &amp; Housing Finance surpasses Rs 50,000 cr in retail loans

Wynk Studio artists' songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story