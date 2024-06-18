Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Capital & Housing Finance surpasses Rs 50,000 cr in retail loans

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises (PEL), today announced that it had surpassed the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore in AUM of Retail Loans.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, said, gWe are delighted and humbled to have reached INR 50,000 crore in retail AUM. This scale demonstrates the massive business opportunity that exists in small]town Bharat markets. Since the acquisition of DHFL in 2021, our goal has been to build on its strong customer franchise in smaller towns. It is gratifying to see us regain our position as a leading financial services company in the affordable housing space. Our business will continue to be focused on MSMEs and small salaried individuals across Bharat, providing more people access to formal credit."

Piramal Enterprises aims for Retail Lending to constitute 75% of the loan book. As of 31 March 2024, the total AUM stands at Rs 68,845 crore, with the retail book accounting for 70%. PEL envisions growing its AUM to Rs 1.5 lakh crore by FY28

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

