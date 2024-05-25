Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 13.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 13.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 13.41% to Rs 853.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 752.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.15% to Rs 2483.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1240.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 45604.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41488.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13533.3213147.35 3 45604.5641488.30 10 OPM %19.2314.89 -17.4212.28 - PBDT1814.791414.52 28 5117.583120.92 64 PBT1581.921155.78 37 4190.292220.70 89 NP853.41752.53 13 2483.521240.81 100

First Published: May 25 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

