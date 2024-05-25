Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 13.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 13.41% to Rs 853.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 752.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.15% to Rs 2483.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1240.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 45604.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41488.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

