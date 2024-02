Ashok Leyland has invested a sum of GBP 50679500 (approximately Rs. 536.73 crore) in Optare Plc. UK by way of equity shares in the second tranche. Consequent to the allotment by the Board of Directors of Optare Plc., the shareholding of the Company in Optare Plc. has increased from 92.19% to 92.59%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel