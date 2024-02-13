Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 31.8 points or 0.32% at 9964.39 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (up 6.84%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 5.97%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 3.52%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 2.72%),Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Central Bank of India (up 1.5%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.44%), GFL Ltd (up 1.44%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.4%), and Bank of India (up 1.29%).

On the other hand, One 97 Communications Ltd (down 7.04%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (down 6.74%), and JSW Holdings Ltd (down 5.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 63.78 or 0.09% at 71136.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.35 points or 0.06% at 21628.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 726.03 points or 1.64% at 43480.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.58 points or 0.85% at 13058.1.

On BSE,833 shares were trading in green, 2280 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

