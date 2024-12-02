Ashok Leyland total sales increase to 14,137 units Nov'24

Ashok Leyland reported a marginal increase in total vehicle sales to 14,137 units in November 2024, compared to 14,053 units sold in November 2023.

The companys domestic sales declined 4.28% to 12,473 units in November 2024 as against 13,031 units recorded in the same period last year.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased by 7.95% to 9,176 units in November 2024. However, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales decreased by 10.66% to 4,961 units compared to November 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings

The companys consolidated net profit jump 34.14% to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 526.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.35% to Rs 11,147.58 crore posted in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,416.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.66% to Rs 228.15 on the BSE.

