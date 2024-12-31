Ashoka Buildcon and Ashoka Concessions ink agreement to divest stake in 11 SPVs

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,324 cr

Ashoka Buildcon and its material subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions (ACL), have entered into securities purchase agreements and other transaction documents with Epic Concesiones 2, Infrastructure Yield Plus II and Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA (both schemes of Infrastructure Yield Trust and managed by their respective investment manager, EAAA India Alternatives (formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited)) for, inter alia, sale of the entire share capital (including repayment/transfer of all shareholder loans) and management control of the SPVs held by the Company and/or ACL in their following subsidiaries:

1) Ashoka Kharar Ludhiana Road; 2) Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road; 3) Ashoka Ranastalam Anandapuram Road; 4) Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway; 5) Ashoka Mallasandra Karadi Road; 6) Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road; 7) Ashoka Karadi Banwara Road; 8) Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road; 9) Ashoka Banwara Bettadahalli Road; 10) Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road; and 11) Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road collectively, the SPVs, for an aggregate consideration of Rs.2,324 crore, subject to adjustments for cash and debt like items and other adjustments.

