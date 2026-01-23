Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 308-cr bridge project from PWD Daman

Ashoka Buildcon has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works Department (PWD), Daman, for the construction of a bridge in Daman.

The project involves constructing a bridge connecting Jampore Sea Front Road near Lighthouse to Devka Sea Front Road at Parkota Sheri at Daman. The said project is valued at Rs 307.71 crore (excluding GST) and it is expected to be completed the design and build work within 30 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads. The company reported an 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.