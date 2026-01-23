Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 308-cr bridge project from PWD Daman

Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 308-cr bridge project from PWD Daman

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ashoka Buildcon has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works Department (PWD), Daman, for the construction of a bridge in Daman.

The project involves constructing a bridge connecting Jampore Sea Front Road near Lighthouse to Devka Sea Front Road at Parkota Sheri at Daman. The said project is valued at Rs 307.71 crore (excluding GST) and it is expected to be completed the design and build work within 30 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads. The company reported an 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The scrip rallied 2.08% to settle at Rs 144.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon receives work order of Rs 307.71 cr

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh

Lykis issues cautionary outlook amid adverse global economic environment

Firstsource Solutions receives ESG and CSA score of 87

Sterlite Technologies collaborates with Colt Technology Services

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story