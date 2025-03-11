Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 312 cr contract from MSETCL

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 311.92 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for the establishment of a substation in Nandgaon Peth, Amravati, Maharashtra.

The order entails supply, ETC and civil portion in connection with trunkey works contract for establishment of 400/220 KV substation at Nandgaon Peth, Amravati, Maharashtra.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 311.92 crore and it is expected to complete in 18 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 5.44% to end at Rs 178.95 on Monday, 10 March 2025.

