JTL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2024.

Tata Chemicals Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JTL Industries Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 192.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86410 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.67% to Rs 1187.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd lost 9.32% to Rs 79.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd shed 7.81% to Rs 6025.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2550 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd fell 7.23% to Rs 230.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44906 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News