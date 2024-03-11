Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M Finance to raise upto Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra Finance's board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis.

The issue of Rs 2,000 crore has a base size of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option upto Rs 1500 crore.

The company will issue 2 lakh secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh per debenture on 14 March 2024. These debentures with a coupon rate of 8.25% p.a., will mature on 25 March 2027.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 8.4 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The company's net profit fell 5.87% to Rs 622.56 crore on 23.49% jump in total income to Rs 4,149.75 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.59% to end at Rs 285.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

