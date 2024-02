Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 35.86% to Rs 2657.12 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 21.16% to Rs 107.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 136.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 2657.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1955.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2657.121955.8222.1125.03292.06240.25188.88152.29107.30136.10

