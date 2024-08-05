Ashoka Buildcon declared as L-1 bidder by MMRDA for projects worth Rs 1,281 crore

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects floated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) worth Rs 1,280.8 crore.

The first project involves design and construction of creek bridge from Kolshet to Kalher. The project has to be completed within a period of 42 months. The quoted bid price for the said contract is Rs 289.60 crore.

The second project involves design and construction of creek bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon. The project has to be completed within a period of 36 months. The quoted bid price for the said contract is Rs 991.20 crore.