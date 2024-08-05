Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 0.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 696.27 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 0.86% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 696.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 825.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales696.27825.18 -16 OPM %13.7912.02 -PBDT96.4893.95 3 PBT57.9257.21 1 NP36.7137.03 -1

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

