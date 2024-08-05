Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 143.51 croreNet profit of Mirza International declined 73.77% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 143.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales143.51127.60 12 OPM %7.337.22 -PBDT9.099.90 -8 PBT1.102.86 -62 NP0.642.44 -74
