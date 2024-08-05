Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 45.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.23% to Rs 422.16 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 45.03% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.23% to Rs 422.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 271.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.422.16271.969.8223.3039.7068.1237.3066.6925.8246.97

