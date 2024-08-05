Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 45.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.23% to Rs 422.16 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors declined 45.03% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.23% to Rs 422.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 271.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales422.16271.96 55 OPM %9.8223.30 -PBDT39.7068.12 -42 PBT37.3066.69 -44 NP25.8246.97 -45
