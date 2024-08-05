Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 126.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 164.93 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics rose 126.31% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales164.93160.59 3 OPM %13.217.24 -PBDT21.2110.42 104 PBT18.628.27 125 NP13.856.12 126
