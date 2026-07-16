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Ashoka Buildcon forms joint venture with RDB Real Estate Constructions

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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For development of Gems & Jewellery Park at Pandri, Raipur

Ashoka Buildcon announced the incorporation of a joint venture company (special purpose vehicle) named Ashoka - RDB Infrastructure & Company along with RDB Real Estate Constructions on 15 July 2026. The company's stake in the new JV is 51%.

The joint venture company has been incorporated for development of Gems & Jewellery Park under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Mandi Road, Pandri, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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