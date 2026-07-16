Medi Assist integrates UIDAI's Aadhaar Offline Verification Framework into its tech platform

For strengthening capability of identity assurance and reducing manual documentation

Medi Assist Healthcare Services announced the integration of UIDAI's Aadhaar Offline Verification Framework into its health benefits platforms after becoming a registered Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE). The integration enables secure, consent-based identity verification across key healthcare journeys, helping members access their health benefits with reduced paperwork while lowering the risk of identity misuse, impersonation, and document-related fraud.

Built on UIDAI's Aadhaar Offline Verification Framework, the capability allows members to verify their identity quickly and securely, with explicit consent and by sharing only the information required for a specific transaction. By reducing reliance on photocopies or physical identity documents, the process helps safeguard member privacy while making verification simpler and more reliable. Location information captured during verification also helps confirm that the healthcare interaction is genuine, giving members greater confidence that their health benefits are accessed only by the rightful beneficiary.