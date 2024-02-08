Ashoka Buildcon slides as Q3 PAT slips 21% YoY

Ashoka Buildcon fell 5.65% to Rs 182.10 after the company reported 20.63% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.82 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 138.37 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations jumped 35.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,657.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

On standalone basis, net profit increased 29.87% to Rs 86.65 crore on 36.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,133.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.39 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 29.81% on YoY basis.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 39% YoY to Rs 205 crore while EBITDA margin increased to 9.5% in Q3 FY24 from 9.3% posted in Q3 FY23.

Consolidated debt was Rs 6,920 crore. The debt on a standalone basis stood at Rs 1,103 crore; which comprises of Rs 224 crore of equipment loans & Rs 878 crore of working capital loans.

BOT division recorded a toll collection of Rs 314 crore in Q3 FY24 which grew by 12% YoY.

As on 31 December 2022, total order book of the company was at Rs 13,167 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News