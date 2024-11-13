Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Asia Pack rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 OPM %-180.00-1000.00 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.160.11 45 NP0.120.11 9
