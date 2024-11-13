Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Asia Pack rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 OPM %-180.00-1000.00 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.160.11 45 NP0.120.11 9

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

