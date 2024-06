Asian Energy Services along with its JV partner Indwell has been awarded an order for Design, Supply, Erection & Commissioning and Trial Run etc for Coal Evacuation System by Belt Conveyors at PKOCP, Manuguru Area of The Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL).

The total contract value is Rs 148 crore and the order will be executed over a span of 18 months.

