Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 35.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 113.78 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 35.16% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 113.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.7896.1048.5339.3744.1421.9432.1513.1224.4118.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News