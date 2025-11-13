GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 512.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.52% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 512.20% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.52% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

