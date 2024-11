Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.31% to Rs 8003.02 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 42.37% to Rs 694.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1205.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 8003.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8451.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8003.028451.9315.4920.311381.171859.661139.181650.94694.641205.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News